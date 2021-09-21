MOKANE, Mo. -- The Mark Twain High School cross country team had a big day at the South Callaway Invitational on Tuesday.
The Mark Twain boys team placed third overall and the girls team placed fifth overall. Blair Oaks would win both the boys and girls races.
"I was very proud of the efforts these kids gave today," said Mark Twain head coach Erin Mack. "It was a hot day to race and it just kept getting hotter with each race. We are ready for some cooler temps to run in."
On the boys side, Sam Northcutt led the way finishing sixth overall. Will Owen placed 13th and Brandon Fullenwider placed 14th. Brandon Black placed 21st and Gabe Howald placed 25th.
Mack said the Tigers have a strong boys cross country team this season.
"Sam continues to excel and improve his time," Mack said. "Will is a determined runner and refuses to give anything less than his best."
Mack added that the boys team is motivated and challenging each other at practices.
"Brandon Fullenwider and Brandon Black have a unique competition between the two of them and it fuels them at each race," Mack said. "Gabe Howald and Chase Lake are tough competitors and have that internal drive that sets them apart from others. Thomas Barnes has improved tremendously since last year."
On the girls side, Cynthia Resor placed 11th and Matera Ellis placed 12th. Rounding out the girls team were Sydney Miller in 34th place, Elizabeth Northcutt in 40th place and Hannah Mallory in 44th place.
"Cynthia and Matera ran well today," Mack said. "These two lead our girls team and put up a strong fight for position in today's race."
Mark Twain will compete in the Elsberry Invitational in its next meet on Monday, Sept. 27.
"We are preparing for Elsberry in our next meet," Mack said. "That course is known for its challenging hills and will be tough, but we are going to work hard this week to get ready for it."