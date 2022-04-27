LOUISIANA, Mo. -- The Mark Twain girls track team placed third in the Louisiana Invitational on Tuesday.
Matera Ellis came away with a pair of wins in the girls 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.
Madison Boleach won the girls 100-meter dash.
Madison Epperson won the girls shot put.
Autumn Armour placed second in the girls 100-meter dash and third in the long jump.
Audrey Ross placed second in the girls 400-meter dash.
Bre Black placed second in the girls long jump.
Cynthia Resor placed third in the girls 1,600-meter run.
Jordan Ball placed fourth in the girls 400-meter dash.
The Mark Twain 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800-meter relay teams all placed second, while the 4x100 team placed fourth.
Up next for Mark Twain is the EMO Conference meet at Montgomery County on Tuesday, May 2.
