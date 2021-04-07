BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Mark Twain's track and field teams competed in a 12-school meet in Bowling Green on Tuesday.
The Mark Twain girls team finished sixth overall, with the boys team finishing seventh overall.
Montgomery County won the girls meet, with Bowling Green finishing second. North Callaway edged out Bowling Green by a half-point for first place on the boys side.
Mark Twain senior Carter Hummel won the boys javelin throw, which gave the Tigers their sole win. His teammate, senior Dawson Leake, finished third in the event.
Tigers junior Will Owen finished third in the 800-meter race, sixth in the 400-meter dash and sixth in the 1,600-meter race.
Mark Twain junior Mackenzie Davenport finished second in the boys discus.
The Mark Twain girls team did well in the team events. The 4X100-meter relay team consisting of Bre Black, Madison Boleach, Audrey Ross and Autumn Armour finished second overall.
"Our girls team continues to work hard and improve meet to meet," said Mark Twain head coach Erin Mack. "We've seen a lot of growth and confidence gained over the last few weeks. Our season is just getting started and this team is determined to make big things happen."
Mark Twain also finished third in the 4X200-meter relay, fourth in the 4X400-meter realy and third in the 4X800-meter relay races.
Armour finished second in the girls long jump and fifth in the 200-meter dash. Boleach placed fourth in the 100-meter dash, Black placed fourth in the long jump and Madison Epperson placed fourth in the shot put.
Next up for Mark Twain is the Jerry Ball Relays in Highland on Tuesday.