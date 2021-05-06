KINGDOM CITY, Mo. -- Mark Twain competed in the EMO Conference track and field meet at North Callaway High School on Wednesday, with several athletes earning accolades.
The Mark Twain girls track team finished fourth overall out of 11 schools competing.
"These are determined young ladies and they work hard day in and day out," said Mark Twain girls track head coach Erin Mack. "I ask for 100% effort at each meet and these ladies never disappoint. We have a tough conference and I knew it was going to take each and everyone of them putting forth their best performance if we were going to be competitive."
The Tigers had all four of its girls relay teams placed third.
The 4X100-meter relay team consisted of Madison Boleach, Autumn Armour, Bre Black and Audrey Ross. The 4X200-meter relay team consisted of Boleach, Elizabeth Trower, Black and Ross. The 4X400-meter relay team consisted of Ross, Trower, Cynthia Resor and Elizabeth Northcutt. The 4X800-meter relay team consisted of Matera Ellis, Trower, Lauren Booth and Northcutt.
"This group of girls love to compete," Mack said. "The tougher the competition, the better they perform. Their desire to win shows their true spirit and what they are capable of."
Madison Epperson placed third overall in the girls shot put and set a personal record with a distance of 32-01. Her teammate, Taylor Martin, placed sixth in the shot put.
Ross finished fourth overall in the girls 400-meter dash and set a personal record with a time of 1:07.30.
Ellis placed sixth in the girls 1,600-meter run, setting a personal record with a time of 6:01.00.
Armour placed fifth in the girls long jump, while Black placed sixth in the event.
Boleach placed sixth in both the girls 100-meter dash and triple jump, setting personal records in both events.
The Mark Twain boys team placed fifth overall out of 11 schools competing.
"I was very pleased with the showing of our boys at the conference meet," said Mark Twain boys track head coach Matt Boswell. "We've been talking all year about how we want to continue improving all season and be hitting our PR times and distances during the conference and postseason meets. We saw the boys do that across the board tonight."
The Mark Twain boys 4X800-meter relay team of Brandon Black, Chase Lake, Lukas McLeod and Will Owen finished first with a time of 8:51.9.
The Mark Twain boys 4X400-meter relay team of Chase Lake, Jaxen Lake, Owen and McLeod placed fourth with a time of 3:46.8.
Owen also won the boys 800-meter run and earned two All-Conference honors. He was also named EMO Conference Mid-Distance Runner of the Year.
"It was also great to see Will Owen be recognized with a runner of the year award," Boswell said. "His mentality to compete and continually improve has been motivating to many of his teammates this year."
Other top performers for Mark Twain included McLeod placing fourth in the 400-meter dash, Black placing eighth in the 800-meter run and seventh in the 3,200-meter run and Gabe Howald placing ninth in the 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run.
In boys field events, the Tigers did exceptionally well at javelin. Dawson Leake finished second overall at a distance of 41.2, with Carter Hummel right behind him in third place at a distance of 41.04.
"I was excited to see our dynamic duo of Dawson Leake and Carter Hummel continuing to excel in javelin," Boswell said. "Our 4X800 team really showed up to take first place and continue their climb up the rankings in Class 2 for that event, currently with the fourth best time in the state."
Ashton Hughes placed seventh in the boys shot put. Mack Davenport placed 10th in discus and 12th in shot put.
Mark Twain will compete in the district meet on Saturday, and it begins at 9 a.m.