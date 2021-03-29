BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- The Mark Twain track and field team competed in the Bowling Green Open on Friday, with the girls team placing second and the boys team placing third.
Bowling Green was the winner of both the boys and girls races, with Louisiana and Van-Far also competing along with Mark Twain in Friday's meet.
Mark Twain sophomore Matera Ellis won both the 800-meter and 1,600-meter races, while setting personal records in both events.
Other individual winners on the girls side included freshman Madison Boleach winning the 100-meter dash and freshman Autumrn Armour winning the long jump.
There were several other girls finish near the top in individual events. Sophomore Audrey Ross finished second in the 100-meter dash, Boleach finished third in the triple jump and Madison Epperson finished third in the shot put.
Mark Twain's girls 4X800-meter relay team finished first, whith the 4X400-meter, 4X200-meter and 4X100-meter relay teams each finishing second.
Tigers sophomore Brandon Black won the 3,200-meter race, senior Carter Hummel won the javelin and junior Ashton Hughes won the shot put.
Other top finishers on the Mark Twain boys side included junior Chase Lake second in the 200-meter dash, Evan Zumwalt placing third in the 200-meter dash and senior Dawson Leake placing third in the javelin and fourth in the long jump.
The Mark Twain boys 4X200-meter relay team finished second, with the 4X100-meter relay team finishing third.
Mark Twain will compete in the North Callaway Invitational on Tuesday and then compete in the Monroe City Invitational on Thursday.