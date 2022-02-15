CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain fell to North Callaway 46-25 in Tuesday's boys basketball game.
Lady Tigers senior Anna Echternacht scored a team-high 10 points, while senior Emily Evans added eight points.
Mark Twain (8-15) will host Louisiana (6-17) in its next game on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
