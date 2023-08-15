CENTER, Mo. -- Hitting the weight room, conditioning and working hard at practice has been the routine for Mark Twain over the summer as it prepares for the 2023 football season.
The veteran leaders on the Tigers have helped set the tone for a youthful team.
"You got to get out there, you got to be fast and you got to be agile," said Tigers senior lineman Wyatt Evans. "We go through a little dynamic workout with some speed training and then we go out to the weight room and lift. We are up at 6 (a.m.) every day, all summer long."
Mark Twain hit the practice field last week following the dead week.
"These guys come out here and work hard every day," said Tigers head coach Mark Epperson. "We've been at morning practices and (Monday was) our first afternoon practice. So, they showed up ready to work and ready to get after it."
The Tigers are coming off a 4-6 season that finished with an opening round loss to Highland in the Class 1 District 6 Tournament.
This season, Mark Twain moves to Class 2 after a MSHSAA football realignment.
"Our goals are always the same," Epperson said. "Win as many games as possible. Our conference is still the same. We won't know our district until whenever. Our conference is a good conference and our coaches are awesome and will have them ready to go. We are preparing every week like we are going to win."
Mark Twain graduated starting quarterback Conner Eckler and held a competition over the summer between junior Nolan Epperson and senior Ayden Waters to be his successor.
"Both of those guys have different styles and they handle certain situations different," Epperson said. "Maybe we'll pop one in or out or whatever it may be. They have some different styles and they do a pretty good job on what they can do."
Waters will enter Week 1 as the starter when Mark Twain hosts Monroe City.
"Ayden Waters is an amazing quarterback from my eyes," said junior wideout/roving safety Coden Miller. "He's going to take a big step into the quarterback one spot with Conner leaving, but has more than enough potential back there. I trust him to do the right thing with the ball. No worries about it."
Juniors running backs Jacob Dotson and Eli Tobin will handle the majority of the carries.
"We got some running backs in Jacob Dotson and Eli Tobin who do really well with vision, with seeing the field and the cuts," Epperson said.
Mark Twain graduated Lakoda Preston, who had been the team's top offensive threat the past several seasons.
Miller will move up to No. 1 receiver in the absence of Preston and has had a good camp.
"Lakoda was a really good player," Miller said. "He was shifty. I learned the cuts and everything from him. He's going to be hard to replace, but I think what was most important for him was finding the hole and as best as you can, go through it."
Miller emerged as a receiving threat last season while filling in when Preston had to miss a pair of games due to injury.
"Coden is a great playera and defensively a ballhawk," Epperson said. "Offensively, he's got great hands and he seeks the ball out there also."
Evans anchors the offensive line and was a two-way All-EMO Conference selection last season, earning first team as a offensive lineman and second team as a defensive end.
Mark Twain also returns two other starters on the offensive line -- Brayden Moss and Micah Daniels -- with the other two spots up for grabs.
"I know all of the plays, so I'm trying to get in and help all of the younger guys out," Evans said. "If everyone knows everything, nothing can go wrong."
The Tigers graduated two All-Conference defensive lineman -- Coleman Epperson and Clayton Turnbull.
Linebacker Hunter Vasel joins Evans as a returning All-Conference defender.
"Defensively, these guys have been running my scheme on my defense for the past four years now," Epperson said. "They know my expectations."
Preston was also a dynamic kick returner and Miller will take on that role as well.
On special teams, Epperson balances resting players with the need to get stops on kick coverage.
"With a small school like ourselves with 32 to 33 players on the field, we try to get those guys who are on the field (for special teams) to get stops," Epperson said. "We don't want to give up touchdowns. We play both sides of the ball. We want to get guys rest, but not water it down too much."
Before EMO Conference play begins in Week 2, Mark Twain will have a big test with Monroe City in the season opener.
The Panthers have defeated Mark Twain in each of the last two seasons, including in the 2021 Class 1 District 2 championship game.
"We are going to get out there, we are going to fly around and we are going to make hits," Evans said. "We are not just going to get rolled over. We are going to try to turn around the tide from what's happened the last few years."
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25 -- Monroe City
Sept. 1 -- at Winfield
Sept. 8 -- Wright City
Sept. 15 -- Montgomery County
Sept. 22 -- at North Callaway
Sept. 29 -- at Louisiana
Oct. 6 -- at Bowling Green
Oct. 13 -- South Callaway
Oct. 20 -- at Van-Far
