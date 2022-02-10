ELSBERRY, Mo. — The Mark Twain girls basketball team defeated Elsberry in a low-scoring 31-27 road game on Thursday.
Lady Tigers senior Emily Evans scored a team-high 11 points, with Taylor Martin adding eight points.
Mark Twain fell to Van-Far 42-30 on Wednesday night, with senior Anna Echternacht leading the way in scoring with 14 points.
Mark Twain (8-13) will host North Callaway (8-11) in its next game on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.