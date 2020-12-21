CENTER, Mo. — The Mark Twain girls basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak on Monday at home, defeating Bowling Green 43-30.
Mark Twain had a tough early schedule, facing Monroe City and Palmyra twice in the past two weeks.
“It’s been a trying start to the season,” said Mark Twain head coach Matt Boswell. “We’ve been playing ... some really good teams and I think we are better than our record shows. It feels good to kind of get back in the win column and build some confidence going into the Clopton Tournament.”
The difference in Monday’s game was the hot start Mark Twain got off to, with the Lady Tigers going on a 10-0 run to open the game.
Boswell has had Mark Twain focusing on getting off to a better start of games in practice throughout the past week.
“You seen the last couple of games against Palmyra and Monroe City, we had a really slow start that put us in an early hole,” Boswell said. “So, we knew that we couldn’t wait to turn it on later in the game. I love the intensity the girls came out with early on.”
Mark Twain kept the early momentum and entered halftime with a 22-7 lead.
Although Mark Twain stymied Bowling Green’s offense, the Lady Bobcats played tough defense throughout the game.
“Those girls (on Bowling Green) were hungry for rebounds when they went up there,” Boswell said. “They know their defensive rotations, their movement rather if they are in the 1-2-2 or the man. So, they are well-coached, but they are young.”
By the end of the third quarter, Mark Twain held a 32-12 lead.
Then, the Bowling Green offense ignited in the fourth quarter, scoring 18 points.
Bowling Green was led offensively by two young guards, with Grace Deters scoring nine points and Kaylyn Charlton scoring eight points.
Sophomore Audrey Ross led Mark Twain with 13 points, and junior Emily Evans was second with 11 points.
“I think we have multiple girls who can put up double digits in each game,” Boswell said. “It’s just a matter of us succeeding with that.”
Mark Twain (2-5) will be on winter break until Monday, Jan. 4, when the Clopton Tournament begins. The Lady Tigers are the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 seed Winfield.