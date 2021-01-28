PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- The Mark Twain High School girls and boys varsity basketball games at Marion County High School scheduled for Thursday night have been pushed back to Friday evening.
The girls basketball game will begin at 6 p.m., with the boys basketball game starting at 7:30 p.m.
Following Friday's game, Mark Twain will travel to Wright City on Monday for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader, which begins at 6 p.m.
Marion County also plays next on Monday, when the Mustangs will travel to Scotland County for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader that begins at 6 p.m.