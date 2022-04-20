WRIGHT CITY, Mo. -- The Mark Twain baseball team fell to Wright City 11-1 in a road game on Tuesday.
Tigers senior Cameron Misner started the game and went three innings, allowing eight earned runs. Chase Haner pitched 1.2 innings in relief, allowing one earned run.
The Tigers combined for four hits, with Jackson Jung, Chase Haner, Payton Hawkins and Quinn Turnbull each collecting singles.
Mark Twain (2-5) will host Wellsville-Middletown (1-6) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
