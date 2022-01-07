CLARKSVILLE, Mo. -- Four quarters of play was not enough to decide Thursday's consolation semifinal between Mark Twain and Wright City in the Clopton boys basketball tournament.
Wright City would come out on top, defeating Mark Twain 75-72.
Tigers junior Conner Eckler scored a team-high 26 points. Junior Lakoda Preston put up 13 points, and junior Josh Brothers scored 12 points in his first game of the season.
Mark Twain (3-8) will host Silex (2-7) in its next game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
