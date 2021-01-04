Mark Twain falls to Winfield in overtime

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Four quarters was not enough to decide the first round matchup between No. 3 seed Mark Twain and No. 6 seed Winfield in the Clopton girls basketball tournament on Monday.
Winfield freshman Renzlee Davidson hit the game-winning shot late in the overtime period to give the Lady Warriors a 55-53 win over Mark Twain.
Mark Twain head coach Matt Boswell said the Lady Tigers came out sluggish to start the game.
“We came out flat in the first half not ready to play mentally,” Boswell said. “We didn’t have any intensity. The reason we had overtime is because we picked up our defensive intensity in the second half and we started hitting shots.”
Although Mark Twain came slow out of the gate, they were only down by three points at halftime.
By the end of the third quarter, Mark Twain tied the game up at 36-36.
In the fourth quarter, Mark Twain senior Elizabeth Trower hit two key three-pointers. Trower’s last three-pointer temporarily put Mark Twain up 48-46 with a 1:20 left.
Trower scored 10 points and picked up six rebounds in Monday’s game.
Boswell said Trower has been trying to build her confidence.
“I’ve been encouraging her to shoot because she shoots as well as anybody in practice,” Boswell said. “So, it’s good to see her to start hitting a little bit. We know that’s the girl we want taking the shot, and when it mattered tonight, she hit them.”
Mark Twain would be unable to hold the lead, with Winfield tying the game up 48-48 to force overtime.
Despite the loss, Boswell said his team showed a lot of heart down the stretch.
“What I continue to tell our girls is it’s a marathon,” Boswell said. “We don’t want to be playing our best ball through January, we want to be playing our best ball in March. Hopefully, we can learn from this and continue to grow as a team.”
Mark Twain junior forward Anna Echternacht returned from quarantine, and made an immediate impact on defense and rebounding.
“We knew she was something we have been missing the past couple of games,” Boswell said. “I think she did have some key rebounds and I think that’s starting to build her confidence.”
Senior Emma Ross scored a team-high 13 points for Mark Twain, while also coming away with four rebounds.
Mark Twain junior Autumn Arndt came away with seven rebounds and scored 10 points.
Mark Twain (2-6) will play in the Clopton Tournament in the consolation semifinal on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“We are going to make sure in practice that we do what we need to do to come out to prepare for a game,” Boswell said. “Know our game plan and execute it.”