MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Mark Twain boys basketball team lost to South Shelby 76-47 in the consolation round of the Monroe City Tournament on Thursday.
The Tigers had an early 18-15 lead after one quarter of play, and held a slim 31-30 lead at halftime. However, the Cardinals dominated the second half, outscoring the Tigers by a 45-17 margin.
South Shelby also had a 29-point fourth quarter. The Cardinals were led by senior Cole Mitchell, who scored a team-high 21 points.
Sophomore Josh Brothers led Mark Twain with 17 points, with sophomore Conner Eckler finishing second with 12 points.
Mark Twain (1-2) will play the Panthers at Monroe City on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Tigers next game.