KINGDOM CITY, Mo. — It was not the night that Mark Twain was looking for in its second-to-last game in the regular season.
The Tigers fell to North Callaway 47-12 on the road, falling to 2-5 for the season.
In the second quarter, Evan Torrence threw a 11-yard touchdown on an option pass to Lakoda Preston to get on the scoreboard.
Unfortunately, the Thunderbirds scored 26 points in the first half.
“I told our kids I think it was our worst game we played,” said Mark Twain head coach Karl Asbury. “We did give North Callaway quite a bit of touchdowns. They had a blocked punt for a touchdown, they had an interception for a touchdown and right before the half they scored on a long touchdown pass. You take away those 21 points, it’s a lot closer ballgame.”
The Tigers managed to score one more touchdown in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach. Mark Twain quarterback Payton Hawkins threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Connor Eckler for the Tigers second score.
Asbury said his team will need to put this game behind them and concentrate on the next game.
“We just got learn from it and keep working to get better,” Asbury said. “We did move the ball and we had some drives (where) we got down inside the 30 and just couldn’t finish drives. Being a young team, we got to keep working.”
Asbury said the Tigers are looking forward to an opportunity to put a better showing when it closes out the regular season at home against Louisiana next Friday.
“We definitely want to end well,” Asbury said. “At least play a lot better. That’s all I ask is a lot of effort and play our best.”