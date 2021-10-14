PALMYRA, Mo. — Mark Twain fell to Highland 6-0 in the Class 2 District 5 softball quarterfinal on Thursday at Flower City Park.
Lady Tigers pitcher Bronwyn Harding threw a complete game with nine strikeouts with one earned run.
“Bronwyn Harding was a bulldog in the circle all night, challenging hitters,” said Mark Twain head coach Ross Parcel. 14-year-olds aren’t supposed to do what she was able to accomplish tonight. When we needed her the most, she pitched the best game of the year.”
Unfortunately for Mark Twain, they were unable to do much against Highland pitcher Peyton Miller.
Mark Twain finishes the season with an 8-16 record, a three-win improvement from 2020.
It was the final game for seniors Autumn Arndt, Kenleigh Epperson and Emily Evans.
“(All three seniors) helped to improve our record all four years they wore the Mark Twain jersey,” Parcel said. “We thank them for their leadership and setting a foundation for our program to grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.