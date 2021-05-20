PALMYRA, Mo. — After several postponements and rain suspending play in the first inning on Wednesday, Mark Twain and Highland finally were able to get in the Class 3 District 7 quarterfinal on Thursday at Flower City Park in Palmyra.
Highland came away with its first win of the season, defeating Mark Twain 5-4 to advance to the district semifinals.
It did not help that Mark Twain were missing the services of All-Conference third baseman Chase Haner, who was out because of a displaced rib. The Tigers were also playing without Chase Lake, leaving two starters of the lineup.
“It’s a different game when you don’t have your best hitter in the game,” said Mark Twain head coach Karl Asbury. “He’s almost a .400 hitter that’s not in your lineup and our only All-Conference player. We missed that bat in the middle of the order and that kind of hurts.”
The Cougars scored three of their runs in the first inning on Wednesday off of two hits and two errors before play was suspended.
Second baseman Braden Wisdom led off the first inning with a double for Mark Twain and was driven in by a single from Jackson Jung. When play was suspended, the Tigers had cleanup hitter Payton Hawkins at bat with Jung on third base and one out.
Hawkins hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Jung when play resumed on Thursday to narrow Highland’s lead to 3-2.
“I like how we battled today,” Asbury said. “We came out yesterday and hit the ball with the first two guys before the weather hit. We did put some quality at bats together and put some base runners on to threaten (Highland).”
The Cougars regained their two-run lead in the second inning when Logan Dawson singled and scored on a Tigers throwing error.
In the third inning, Jung walked, stole second and later scored on a balk from Highland starting pitcher Coleman Hultz to bring Mark Twain within one run of Highland’s lead.
Highland scored another run in the fifth inning when Drew Smith singled and was later driven in by a single by Dawson to take a 5-3 lead.
Mark Twain scored its final run in the fifth inning when Landon Moss walked, stole second and later scored on a balk by Hultz.
Hultz was pulled in favor of Smith after the fifth inning and would be the winning pitcher. He went five innings with seven strikeouts, while allowing two hits, four walks and three earned runs.
Smith would get the save after pitching two scoreless innings in relief with three strikeouts.
“(Smith) threw pretty good,” Asbury said. “We have some work to do with the hitting aspect of our game. Our focus is to work on the hitting so we have a little better attack on that.”
Mark Twain entered the seventh inning down a run when Payton Hawkins drew a two-out walk. He stole second base and was thrown out trying to steal third base to end the game.
Brown was the losing pitcher after going 5.2 innings with five strikeouts, while allowing six hits, three walks and two earned runs. He would be relieved by Wisdom for the last out of the sixth inning and Jung in the seventh inning.
“He’s come a long way since the start of the year,” Asbury said. “We kind of worked on things throughout the season because his first two games were awful. These last three or four times he’s been out there, he’s been superb.”
Highland (1-20) will play Palmyra (14-9) in the Class 3 District 7 semifinals on Friday at 1 p.m.
Mark Twain finishes the season with a 3-15 record. The Tigers will return all of their players from this year’s team.
“I told them if we put in some work, we can improve,” Asbury said. “I know some people didn’t have some of their best seasons. Maybe they can bounce back and have a great season next year.”