CENTER, Mo. — Mark Twain hosted its first baseball game in nearly two years on Tuesday against Canton and got its first hits of the season.
Mark Twain just could not get any runs home, with Canton winning 15-0 in four innings.
“We are just glad to be playing after a two-year layoff,” said Mark Twain head coach Karl Asbury. “We did some good things today. A lot better than what we did on Saturday (against Northeast). We are taking steps to improve and that’s good to see from a coaching perspective.”
Canton jumped out to an early lead in the first inning when third baseman Troy Logsdon hit a one-out double to drive in catcher Kegan Birck.
That would be the start of a huge rally for Canton, who would tag Mark Twain starting pitcher Riley Brown for five walks, two hits and five earned runs. Brown would be relieved by Payton Hawkins in the second inning after Canton took a 6-0 lead before Mark Twain even batted.
Mark Twain had a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the first inning after second baseman Braden Wisdom singled and third baseman Chase Haner reached on an error with only one out.
However, Canton starting pitcher Garrett Lillard would strike out Hawkins and get Brown to pop out to end the Mark Twain scoring threat.
“We didn’t have an opportunity like that on Saturday, so I’m glad we did get that opportunity to possibly put the guys back in the game in the first inning,” Asbury said. “We didn’t get that done. We are still a work in progress with these guys ... and you have to get the rust off and get to playing again.”
Lillard would limit Mark Twain to two hits, a walk and no earned runs in four innings, with 10 strikeouts.
“I thought he had his fastball going really good and as the game went on, he started getting his curveball going and that really made him a good pitcher,” said Canton head coach Andy Anderson. “He was throwing a lot of strikes and working the zone. He works quick, so our guys know they got to be ready to play defense behind him.”
Canton came back just as strong in the top half of the second inning, batting around the lineup and scoring another six runs. Canton was aided by drawing seven walks, stealing three bases and advancing on several wild pitches during the frame.
“I think we are doing a good job of not helping the opposition out right now,” Anderson said. “We are knowing the strike zone and swinging at strikes only. I thought Trevor Logsdon put some good swings on it and hit the ball hard a few times.”
Logsdon would go 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, three runs scored and three RBIs.
Hawkins would be relieved by junior Chase Lake after being unable to get the final out of the second inning.
Lake would have the most success on the mound for Mark Twain, going the remaining 1.1 innings with three strikeouts, two hits, one walk and no earned runs.
“Outstanding job by the young man,” Asbury said. “(Lake) pitched a couple years ago as a freshman and did well in JV.”
Mark Twain (0-2) will play at Montgomery County (2-2) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Asbury said Mark Twain will work on improving its hitting going into Thursday’s game.
“We got our first hits today in the season,” Asbury said. “Hopefully, we can get our first runs on Thursday.”
Canton (3-0) will play at Palmyra (2-1) in its third game in a row on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
“We are just going to come out and send Kegan (Birck) out there and go from there,” Anderson said. “Pitching-wise, it’s kind of going to be all hands on deck with what we have got left playing three games in a row.”