BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- The Mark Twain boys basketball team fell to Bowling Green 67-50 in Monday's road game.
Tigers freshman Sam Northcutt scored a team-high 16 points. Junior Conner Eckler scored 13 points, while Lukas McLeod scored seven points.
Mark Twain (3-6) enters Christmas break after Monday's game. The Tigers will return to compete in the Clopton Tournament in the first week of January when play resumes.
