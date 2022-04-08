CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain fell to Bowling Green 24-2 in Thursday's home baseball game.
Chase Lake started the game and lasted one inning, with Mark Twain using three relievers.
Lake went 2-for-2 with a double and and a run. Chase Haner went 1-for-2 with an RBI, while Jackson Jung drew two walks and scored one run.
Friday's home game against Montgomery County was postponed until Monday, May 9. The Tigers will host a doubleheader on May 9, hosting Louisiana at 4 p.m. and Montgomery County following that game.
Mark Twain (1-3) will host Silex (2-3) in its next game on Monday at 5 p.m.
