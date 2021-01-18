Mark Twain falls short to Canton in tournament quarterfinal

PALMYRA, Mo. -- No. 7 seed Mark Twain gave everything they had in the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament on Monday, but it was not enough to come away with a victory.
With Mark Twain leading most of the first half, No. 2 seed Canton came back for a 50-45 win in the quarterfinal.
"They came out in the third quarter and hit those three's early," said Mark Twain head coach Matt Boswell. "Credit to our girls, they didn't lose any of that energy or spirt, and continued to fight and claw their way back in."
The first half was dominated by defensive play, with neither team able to get much going offensively.
Mark Twain took a 19-18 lead into halftime, aided by the play junior guard Emma Ross. Ross had 11 points and two rebounds in the first half.
Ross finished the game with a team-high 15 points.
"When Emma has the energy, she is capable of being one of the best athletes and ballplayers in the area," Boswell said. "It's really hard to slow her down on the offensive end. She was really taking control of the offense, looking to get the ball and looking to get into position where she could score."
Canton head coach Danielle Baker said Mark Twain's defense played well in Monday's quarterfinal.
"They play good defense," Baker said. "They held us to lower than our average amount of points. They took care of the ball really well too, so we had to definitely make some adjustments there."
At halftime, Canton made an adjustment on defense, switching from zone to man.
"We were able to get some steals and get some transition points," Baker said. "We tried to press in the first half and it didn't go to well (with us) missing our assignments there."
Canton opened up the second half on a 6-0 run to take the lead and outscored Mark Twain by a 21-12 margin in the third quarter.
Canton came through with four three-pointers in the third quarter, with freshman Macie Fisher draining three of them.
"I felt like those three-pointers were a big momentum boost for us to get after it," Baker said. "I thought our floor space in the second half was a lot better. Didn't get to the free throw line as much as I would have liked, but overall I thought we shot the ball really well."
Rebounding was key for Mark Twain, with the team combining for 22 rebounds in the game.
"We want to make sure on the offensive and defensive sides that we are taking advantage of missed shots and bringing down rebounds," Boswell said. "Defensively, we want to limit them to one shot. We want to get as many looks as we can offensively, and I think we did a good job of converting on the offensive side tonight with rebounds."
Fisher and sophomore Nariah Clay tied for the Canton scoring lead with 11 points. Senior Abby Jarvis added 10 points.
Mark Twain sophomore Anna Echternacht scored 14 points off the bench to finish second on the team in scoring. She also grabbed three rebounds.
Boswell said Echternacht did a great job of playing defense and making her free throws down the stretch.
"(Echternacht) was dealt a tough hand earlier this year with Emily (Evans) taking over the starting spot from her, but Anna hasn't complained about losing that starting spot," Boswell said. "She's continued to build up her teammates and compete really hard."
Canton (9-3) will play No. 3 seed Palmyra (5-5) in the tournament semifinal round on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.
Mark Twain (5-8) will play No. 6 seed Hannibal (2-10) in the tournament consolation semifinal round on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the middle school gym.
Boswell said Mark Twain will scout their next opponent in practice Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday's game.
"Really, look how we played tonight and how we can clean that up," Boswell said. "Cause if we play the effort we did tonight, we are going to be a pretty good basketball team."