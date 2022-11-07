22-23 Mark Twain girls basketball.JPG

The 2022-23 Mark Twain girls basketball team. Front row left to right: Jocelyn Hudelson, Sydney Miller, Riley Dotson and Bronwyn Harding. Middle row: Audrey Ross, Lauren Haley-Clark, Bella Hawkins and Shaelyn Shepherd. Back row: Head coach Matt Boswell, Jaelee Gilbert, Madison Boleach, Taylor Martin, Adalynne Means, Maylie Boling, Marin Mallory and assistant coach Tom Roth. Not pictured: Alexis Ward and Tara Dean.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

CENTER, Mo. -- There will be plenty of new faces on the Mark Twain girls basketball team this season with the graduation of five seniors, including All-Conference players Anna Echternacht and Autumn Arndt.

Mark Twain will return three juniors with varsity experience -- Madison Boleach, Taylor Martin and Alexis Ward -- and will count on them to bring leadership to the team.

