CENTER, Mo. -- There will be plenty of new faces on the Mark Twain girls basketball team this season with the graduation of five seniors, including All-Conference players Anna Echternacht and Autumn Arndt.
Mark Twain will return three juniors with varsity experience -- Madison Boleach, Taylor Martin and Alexis Ward -- and will count on them to bring leadership to the team.
"Thankfully, all three of them have stepped into that leadership right away," said Mark Twain head coach Matt Boswell. "Madison (gained experience) having to step in as starting point guard halfway through last season. She started getting a taste of that leadership and started running with it. Alexis and Taylor as well."
Senior Audrey Ross has been a playmaker on past Mark Twain teams, but is out this season with a torn ACL and will lead from the sidelines.
"I think they see me more as a bigger sister and a role model," Ross said. "I kind of want to be an example like the seniors last year because they stepped up and they were leaders. I would like to be like that."
With many players new to varsity, Mark Twain's trio of juniors will be very important to help the new girls adjust.
"We lost quite a few (seniors) and since I'm one of two that has starting varsity experience from last year, I need to step up and help these young girls know what it's like being on the big team," Boleach said. "Have fun and not get too stressed out."
A quartet of sophomores will step up to the varsity team, which includes Bronwyn Harding, Jocelyn Hudelson, Sydney Miller and Shaelyn Shepherd.
The coaching staff is also excited about the incoming freshmen class of Maylie Boling, Riley Dotson, Lauren Haley, Bella Hawkins, Marin Mallory and Adalynne Means; who all will compete for playing time.
"I think as these young girls start to get minutes, we'll grow and develop a lot more," Boleach said. "We will definitely grow throughout the season and develop into a better team."
Boswell said it's exciting that the coaching staff will get to have continuity with its players as they develop over the next couple of seasons.
"It's a situation that I've never been in," Boswell said. "We've always had people comin and going. So the fact is the team that will be on the floor this year will be back next year. It's all about skill development and building confidence for these girls so they are ready to improve upon things in the offseason and into next season as well."
Although the personnel is different, Mark Twain will keep the same defensive philosophy as in past years.
"With the system that we run and put into place, we can be successful with all different kinds of girls as long as we get that buy-in," Boswell said. "Thankfully, our junior high coach Jessi Lake has been teaching it and preaching it to our junior high girls. So, I don't think the freshmen girls have lost a step coming in."
Mark Twain will try to force a lot of tough shots on defense and generate more possessions on offense.
This year's Mark Twain team will look to several players putting up points each night instead of relying on one or two players to handle the scoring.
"We've got athletes," Boswell said. "That's the thing. We really want to push the tempo up and run in transition because we are young and we are small. So we don't want to get in a half court (battle) against some of these bigger, stronger girls. We are going to use our athleticism to our advantage."
The transition game has been a big focus in preseason practices.
"(Coach Boswell) has been stressing that we've got to work on transition and just get down the floor," Boleach said. "We don't have height and we know that, so just working on our layups and making sure we are making those and scoring in transition as fast as we can."
Mark Twain is coming off an 8-16 season and fell to Monroe City in the Class 3 District 6 quarterfinals.
"I just want to work hard and win (some) games," Ross said. "Make a run at winning the first district game."
The Lady Tigers will compete in three tournaments this season -- Monroe City, Clopton and Tony Lenzini.
"We want to find some success in all of the tournaments we play in," Boswell said. "We want to compete for a trophy in all three of those, whether if that's first, second, third or the consolation trophy championship. We want to be competitive in those."
2022-23 Schedule
Nov. 22 -- Paris
Nov. 29 -- Palmyra
Dec. 2 -- Community
Dec. 5-10 -- Monroe City Tournament
Dec. 13 -- at Monroe City
Dec. 16 -- at Clopton
Dec. 19 -- Bowling Green
Jan. 2-6 -- Clopton Invitational
Jan. 10 -- at Silex
Jan. 13 -- Wellsville-Middletown
Jan. 16-21 -- Tony Lenzini Tournament
Jan. 24 -- at Canton
Jan. 27 -- at Marion County
Jan. 30 -- at Wright City
Feb. 2 -- Van-Far
Feb. 7 -- Montgomery County
Feb. 10 -- Elsberry
Feb. 13 -- at North Callaway
Feb. 17 -- at Louisiana
