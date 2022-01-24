CENTER, Mo. — A pair of Mark Twain runners announced commitments to continue their athletic career at Culver-Stockton College in a ceremony at Mark Twain High School on Monday.
After four years of being teammates on track and field and cross country teams, Chase Lake and Will Owen will now take their talents to Culver-Stockton College next season.
“We look at it as an opportunity to get kids locally,” said Culver-Stockton College cross country and track coach Doug Savage. “I’ve always said if we can get local kids, that’s huge for us. I think there’s a good pool of talent out there at these local schools. We will certainly gravitate towards getting these kind of kids.”
Culver-Stockton holds a cross country meet in the fall and track meet in the spring for area youth, which is something that’s helped attract local runners to attend Culver-Stockton.
“When I visited it just felt right and I ran there in junior high,” Lake said. “So being able to run for them again just felt right to me.”
Lake is leaning towards majoring in exercise science and wants to pursue a career in physical therapy. He plans on being part of both the cross country and track teams at Culver-Stockton.
Owen plans to major in business and be part of the Wildcats track and field team, as well as the trap shooting team.
“It’s exciting to go there with my (current) teammate and he is my future teammate,” Owen said. “It just keeps the ball rolling.”
Both runners were part of Mark Twain’s track relay teams, including the 4X400-meter relay team that placed fourth in conference last season that also included Jaxen Lake and Lukas McLeod.
“Being able to run with my buddies and make a team out of it is just a great experience,” Lake said. “I love running with them and I’m glad that I get to bring that to Culver and run with Will.”
Mark Twain cross country and track head coach Matt Boswell said it is good for the school to see athletes have success outside of high school.
“It’s a huge point of pride for coach Erin Mack and myself as coaches,” said Mark Twain track and field and cross country coach Matt Boswell. “It’s a huge point of pride for our program and our school. Hopefully that is something a lot of our athletes will see.”
Owen sees his experience at Mark Twain helping him adjust to life at Culver-Stockton after he graduates.
“It’s just preparation for the next step forward,” Owen said. “Culver’s my next big step. It’s the foundation of my future and it’s just another step on the stairway.”
Among the highlights of Owen’s career at Mark Twain includes making the 2021 All-Area Cross Country Team, as well as earning All-Conference and All-District selections. He also competed in the Class 2 state track meet last season.
Boswell said its been a blast coaching Owen throughout his high school career.
“Will is a high energy guy who has a ton of self-discipline,” Boswell said. “Obviously I do a lot of coaching to help him out, but honestly he does a lot of coaching himself. Pushing himself to further his limits.”
Besides competing in cross country and track, Lake has also been part of Mark Twain’s basketball and baseball teams.
Boswell said Lake has shown a lot of commitment juggling baseball and track as a dual-sport athlete.
“He’ll go do his baseball practice and come and stay late for track and finish out his workouts,” Boswell said. “The level of commitment he’s shown has been awesome.”
