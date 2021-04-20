CENTER, Mo. -- The Mark Twain baseball team fell to North Callaway 21-2 at home on Monday.
North Callaway had a 8-0 lead going into the fourth inning when they exploded for 13 runs in the top half of that inning.
Mark Twain was able to score two runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning, when both Chase Haner and Payton Hawkins reached by walks and scored. Braden Wisdom had the Tigers only hit.
Cameron Misner started the game for the TIgers and went three innings while allowing five earned runs.
Mark Twain (1-9) will play at Wellsville-Middletown (5-4) in its next game on Thursday. The Tigers postponed Tuesday's scheduled home game against Wright City and will play it on Friday.