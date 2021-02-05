CENTER, Mo. -- The Mark Twain boys basketball team fell to Van-Far 61-49 at home on Friday night.
Mark Twain kept it close most of the game and narrowed the Indians lead to just four points going into the fourth quarter. However, Van-Far outscored the Tigers by a 19-7 margin in the fourth quarter.
Tigers sophomore Josh Brothers led the way for Mark Twain, scoring 13 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.
Van-Far senior LaTrell Wright led his team with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman Damon Long added 19 points and eight rebounds.
Mark Twain (3-9) will host three games next week. On Monday, the Tigers will face Paris (7-11) at 7:30 p.m.
The Tigers will then host Montgomery County (12-6) on Tuesday and Elsberry (5-13) on Friday.