VANDALIA, Mo. -- Mark Twain is bringing back the Farmer's Cup to the Tigers trophy case after defeating Van-Far 54-14 Friday night.
Tigers head coach Austin Leake said he can remember the Mark Twain/Van-Far rivalry back when he was in high school.
"A lot of our kids know a lot of their kids," Leake said. "That means a lot to them. It's always nice when you are that close to another school and can play for a trophy of some sort."
Mark Twain junior Lakoda Preston scored three touchdowns in three different ways -- a kickoff return, rushing and receiving.
"Lakoda had an impressive game," Leake said. "He scored all three times he touched the ball, so that was great."
Senior running back Landon Moss rushed for one touchdown for Mark Twain, while senior wide receiver Dawson Talbott caught a 70-yard pass for a touchdown.
Mark Twain quarterback Payton Hawkins went 4-for-5 passing for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
The defense got in the scoring action as well, with senior Trey Monroe scoring two touchdowns. Monroe blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown and had a fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown.
"He's a lineman for us and a middle linebacker on defense and he scored for us twice," Leake said. "So that was impressive."
The Tigers were up 16-0 after the first quarter of play with the Van-Far defense initially slowing down the Mark Twain offense.
It was a different story in the second quarter with Mark Twain scoring 32 points and entering halftime with a 48-0 lead.
"I love the way we played in the second (quarter)," Leake said. "We smelled blood and we capitalized on it. It's a good thing to know that we have the ability to do that."
Mark Twain (3-0) will host Missouri Military Academy (0-3) in the Tigers next game on Friday.
Leake said Mark Twain is coming off three big games, but will be tested later in the season with tough games coming up against Bowling Green and North Callaway.
"If we are going to beat these good teams in our conference, we've got to bring it every day in practice," Leake said. "Be consistent and push ourselves every single day. That's what I'm looking for."