LOUISIANA, Mo. -- The Mark Twain baseball team snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday, defeating Louisiana 9-2 at Louisiana High School.
Mark Twain starting pitcher Riley Brown went three innings with one strikeout and had a no-decision. The Tigers used three different relief pitchers with Jackson Jung earning the win.
Chase Haner went 2-for-5 with a double and a run. Jung went 1-for-4 with a walk, stolen base, two runs and an RBI.
Mark Twain (3-14) will play Highland (0-18) in the Class 3 District 7 tournament on Saturday at noon in Palmyra.