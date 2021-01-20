PALMYRA, Mo. — Mark Twain defeated Hannibal 40-21 in the consolation semifinals of the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament on Wednesday at Palmyra High School.
The Lady Tigers were in control throughout the game, and took a 25-7 lead into halftime.
Mark Twain junior Emma Ross scored a team-high 18 points and also led the team with 10 rebounds.
Lady Tigers sophomore Autumn Arndt scored seven points, pulled down four rebounds, had two assists and two steals. Sophomore Emily Evans scored six points, grabbed three rebounds, had two steals and one deflection.
Lady Pirates senior Sydney Hart led her team with seven points, and sophomore Kyliah French added five points.
Hannibal (2-11) has been eliminated in the Tony Lenzini Tournament. The Lady Pirates play next on Wednesday, when they host Clark County (2-4) at 7:30 p.m.
Highland defeated Van-Far 52-46 in the other consolation semifinal on Wednesday.
Mark Twain (6-8) will play Highland (3-8) in the consolation bracket final at 4:30 p.m. in the middle school gym.