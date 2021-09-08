VANDALIA, Mo. -- The Mark Twain cross country team won both the boys and girls races at the Van-Far Invitational on Tuesday.
"Both teams continue to excel and bring lots of positive results," said Mark Twain head coach Erin Mack. "They are working hard and focusing on not settling, but fighting for position in these races. Our times aren't where they want to be, but they are improving."
Cynthia Resor won the girls race. Matera Ellis placed fourth, Lauren Booth placed fifth, Sydney Miller placed eighth and Elizabeth Northcutt placed 16th.
Sam Northcutt placed second in the boys race. Will Owen placed fourth, Brandon Fullenwider placed sixth, Brandon Black placed 12th, Chase Lake placed 15th, Gabe Howald placed 16th, Thomas Barnes placed 22nd, Colton Eisele placed 33th and Christian Bauman placed 34th.
"They earned it at this meet and this is the boost we need going forward with our season," Mack said. "We have some tough races coming up with increasing competition. It is still early in our season, but we have to keep the momentum going."
Mark Twain will compete in the Palmyra Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 11.