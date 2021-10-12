Mark Twain cross country wins Marion County Invitational

PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- Mark Twain came away with wins on both the boys and girls races in the Marion County Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 9.
"I am extremely proud of both teams and their performances at this meet," said Mark Twain cross country coach Erin Mack. "It was a great effort from each one on the team. It's been awesome to watch their hard work pay off at these meets. These kids log a lot of miles, hill work and track time at practice and their times continue to drop."
With Mark Twain winning the girls race, Highland placed second overall.
Cynthia Resor led the way for the Mark Twain girls team with a second-place finish at 22:36.2.
Mark Twain had two other top-10 finishes in the girls race wtih Lauren Booth placing fifth at 23:39.5 and Matera Ellis placing sixth at 24:22.4. Rounding out Mark Twain's team were Elizabeth Northcutt in 20th place and Hannah Mallory in 21st place.
"The top-three on the girls team is back and forth between Matera Ellis, Cynthia Resor and Lauren Booth," Mack said. "Sydney Miller is trying to work her way up in the ranks, too. This team shows a lot of determination this season."
Marion County's Delaney Straus won the girls race with a time of 21:31.0.
The Mustangs were one girl shy of a full team on Saturday. Tristen Holt placed 11th, Olivia Wood placed 13th and Riley Donath placed 14th.
Palmyra's Aly Noland led the Panthers with an eighth-place finish at 24:31.3.
Following the Tigers in the boys race were Marion County and Palmyra, who tied for second place.
South Shelby's Noah Wilt won the boys race with a time of 17:41.9.
Following Wilt were a pair of Mark Twain runners, with Sam Northcutt placing second at 18:10.9 and Will Owen placing third at 18:35.7.
The Tigers had two other runners in the top-10 with Brandon Fullenwider placing fifth at 18:57.6 and Brandon Black placing seventh at 19:28.7.
Rounding out Mark Twain's top-five boys finishers was Gabe Howald, who placed 11th.
"We have some very talented and strong athletes," Mack said. "There is a lot of back-and-forth fight to be in the top-five on the boys team. It's constantly changing. I love the competition the boys have going on within their team."
Marion County's Levi Wright placed fourth at 18:48.9. Wright would pace Mustang runners with Porter Britt placing 12th, Theo Schulckebrier placing 13th, Mason Wood placing 17th and Shawn Martin placing 24th.
Palmyra's Dakota Snyder paced Panther runners with a sixth-place finish at 19:03.9. Rounding out Palmyra's top-five runners were Connor Bross in ninth, Caleb Juette in 14th, Ji Young in 20th and Talon Markley in 21st.
Mark Twain has three regular season meets heading into the district meet, including Tuesday's race at Centralia.
"We can't get comfortable and let our guard down," Mack said. "Yes, our times are dropping, but so are others and we have to stay focused on the end goal (of) getting to the state meet. We had some new PR's set again at Marion County and we need to continue to reset those PR's if we want to meet that goal."
