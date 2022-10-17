KINGDOM CITY, Mo. -- Mark Twain competed in the EMO Conference Meet on Saturday and earned three All-Conference selections.
Earning First Team All-Conference picks were Matera Ellis on the girls team and Sam Northcutt on the boys team. Brandon Black earned a Second Team All-Conference selection.
"Another great weekend of racing for the Mark Twain Tigers," said Mark Twain cross country coach Erin Mack. "Several athletes set new personal records and others are starting to peak at just the right time."
Mack added that Mark Twain's runners are edging toward postseason goals as the regular season is in the stretch run.
"I could not be more proud of these teams and their continual efforts," Mack said. "They are in a great place, mentally and physically, as we head into the end of our season."
The Mark Twain girls team placed second behind first place Montgomery County.
Ellis led the way for the Mark Twain girls with a fourth-place finish with a time of 22:08.43.
Mark Twain freshman Ava Roberts just missed out on an All-Conference selection, placing 16th with a time of 24:03.25.
Rounding out the Mark Twain girl runners were Cynthia Resor placing 20th, Lauren Booth placing 24th, Sydney Miller placing 27th and Annabelle Peck placing 35th.
The Mark Twain boys team placed third behind second place Elsberry and first place Bowling Green.
Northcutt finished third overall with a time of 17:06.20 to lead the way for the Mark Twain boys team.
Black placed 13th with a time of 18:20.62, which earned him a Second Team All-Conference nod.
Rounding out the Mark Twain boy runners were Gabe Howald placing 24th, Lukas McLeod placing 32nd, Ean Colbert placing 33rd, Colton Eisele placing 34th and Evan Zumwalt placing 38th.
Mark Twain will close out the regular season with the Bowling Green Invitational on Friday at 3 p.m. The course will be at the Pike County Fairgrounds, which is one of the favorite courses for Mark Twain's runners.
"It will be loaded with talent and we know racing against teams of the caliber like those at this meet will push us to be better," Mack said. "We've had a great season with a lot of team and individual success. We are right where we need to be to end our season strong and see where it takes us."
