MTXC.jpg

The Mark Twain girls cross country team poses for a photo during the EMO Conference Meet at North Callaway High School on Saturday. The team of Matera Ellis, Ava Roberts, Cynthia Resor, Lauren Booth, Sydney Miller and Annabelle Peck finished second overall at the conference meet.

 Contributed Photo

KINGDOM CITY, Mo. -- Mark Twain competed in the EMO Conference Meet on Saturday and earned three All-Conference selections.

Earning First Team All-Conference picks were Matera Ellis on the girls team and Sam Northcutt on the boys team. Brandon Black earned a Second Team All-Conference selection.

