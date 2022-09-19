MOKANE, Mo. -- The Mark Twain cross country team competed in the South Callaway Invitational on Saturday, with the girls team placing third and the boys team placing fifth.
Sophomore Sam Northcutt led the way for the boys team with a third place finish. Brandon Black also was a medalist after placing eighth.
