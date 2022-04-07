BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Mark Twain competed against some top runners in the Bowling Green Mini-Medal meet on Tuesday.
The Mark Twain boys team placed fifth and the girls team placed sixth, with a total of 13 teams competing.
"The girls put forth a great effort against some very tough competition," said Mark Twain girls coach Erin Mack. "We continue to improve in the field events and our times are dropping in the running events."
The Mark Twain girls 4x200-meter relay team of Madison Boleach, Autumn Armour, Anna Owen and Audrey Ross placed third with a time of 1:55.30.
The Tigers 4x400-meter relay girls team of Ross, Elizabeth Northcutt, Sydney Miller and Jordan Ball placed third with a time of 4:40.91.
Madison Epperson placed third in the girls shot put with a throw of 9.79 meters.
The Tigers 4x800-meter relay girls team of Matera Ellis, Northcutt, Lauren Booth and Miller placed fourth with a time of 11:27.08.
The Mark Twain girls 4x100-meter relay team of Boleach, Armour, Bre Black and Ross placed fourth with a time of 54.57.
"These early season meets are great opportunities for me to see the potential we have on the team and where to put them in individual events or relays," Mack said. "I'm already tweaking things and raising expectations. These girls work hard and are not afraid of the challenge."
Will Owen came away with a win in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:10.86.
The Mark Twain boys 4x800-meter relay team of Sam Northcutt, Brandon Black, Lukas McLeod and Owen won the race with a time of 8:41.45.
The Mark Twain boys 4x400-meter relay of Owen, Chase Lake, Northcutt and McLeod placed third with a time of 3:47.
Brandon Black placed third in the boys 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:50.16.
Lakoda Preston placed third in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.92.
The Palmyra meet scheduled for Friday has been canceled. Up next is the Highland meet on Tuesday, starting at 2:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.