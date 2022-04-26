EWING, Mo. — Once again, Mark Twain baseball rallied for a comeback win on Monday, defeating Highland 9-7.
Riley Brown started the game for Mark Twain and went three innings with five strikeouts, getting a no-decision.
Cameron Misner was the winning pitcher for Mark Twain after pitching three innings with two strikeouts. Braden Wisdom picked up the save after pitching the seventh inning.
Payton Hawkins went 2-for-3 with a walk, double, RBI and two runs scored. Chase Haner went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, RBI and a stolen base.
Mark Twain (4-5) will play at Clopton (0-6) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.