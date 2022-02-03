STAFF REPORT
The Mark Twain varsity girls and boys basketball games scheduled for Friday at Van-Far have been canceled due to the weather.
The makeup time will be announced at a later date.
Both Mark Twain basketball teams will play at Montgomery County on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers (7-11) will play the Lady Wildcats (12-6) at 5:30 p.m. and the Tigers (7-11) will play the Wildcats (10-10) at 7 p.m.
