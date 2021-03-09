Mark Twain boys track aim to mix experience and youth this season

CENTER, Mo. — The Mark Twain boys track and field team will enter the season with a mixture of established athletes and newcomers.
The Tigers are eager to compete for the first time since 2019 after last season was canceled.
Mark Twain head coach Matt Boswell said it was tough to see his team miss out on a year of competition and training.
“We had a pretty strong group of senior sprinters last year that made the sectional meet as juniors, and I had high expectations for them going into the season,” Boswell said. “With all of our returning student-athletes, missing out on a year’s worth of meets just means we have lots of question marks as to who will fit where to best help our team.”
Boswell is having his team prepare for the 2021 season just like he would any other season.
“I don’t think the preparation for this season is any different than how we have prepared in the past,” Boswell said. “We are doing a lot of conditioning, strength and flexibility training as a group and then breaking kids up into more focused groups based on their potential events and skills.”
Mark Twain has a good idea of which student-athletes will compete in individual events and the main competition will come for the team relay events.
After the initial week of practices, Boswell has been getting times of different runners in a variety of events.
“I’ll be using these times to compile my spots for meets and anyone is allowed to challenge someone for that spot once it has been filled,” Boswell said. “I am hoping we see a lot of guys push themselves and each other to really get the most of our abilities this year.”
The Tigers will look to Jaxen Lake to be its top hurdler and for Lukas McLeod to be the top jumper.
Mark Twain has several different student-athletes returning on the throwing side. Ashton Hughes and Gavin Davis will be the main two for shot put, with Mack Davenport handling discus. Carter Hummel and Dawson Leake will be the primary two for javelin.
“Carter Hummel and Dawson Leake are two senior throwers that have both found some success and have the ability to lead and teach some of our younger guys,” Boswell said. “We have a young group of runners, which is something that I am excited to be able to build with and I am sure I will see some leaders develop from that group.”
Boswell has a few different runners competing for spots.
“I have high expectations for Jaxen Lake and Lukas McLeod in our short-distance events,” Boswell said. “Our long-distance runners are made up of a group of guys who found some success in cross country this past season. Namely, Will Owen, Gabe Howald and Brandon Black.”
Boswell said he is looking forward to getting the season underway and competing again after the team missed out on last season.
“We obviously want to beat the other schools in our conference, but really with how we view things with track is that we are focused on beating ourselves and our times every time out,” Boswell said. “If we get better every day, we will find success.”