CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain is looking for a way to close the gap after losing several games by small margins late in the fourth quarter last season.
Mark Twain boys basketball head coach Jared Akright feels like the team can improve upon its 7-17 record during the 2021-22 season and get to double digit wins if it can win close games.
"At the very minimum, we would like to be at double digit wins and we would like to be at the top of the conference," Akright said. "Of course, when districts come around, we do not want to be a seventh or eighth seed and have a chance to win a couple of games."
One way Mark Twain hopes to close the gap is improvement on defense.
"We are going to play pressure defense, but we are not trying to force steals and we are not gambling," Akright said. "Just keeping everything in front of us. Our philosophy is no open 3's and no layups. I want all mid-range shots."
Defense has been the main focus of preseason practices.
"We've been doing a lot of defensive stuff in practice," said Tigers senior Lukas McLeod. "At the (start) of last season we had struggles with defense and locking down some players. Towards the end of the season we started to develop and do better defensively and it carried over to our offense."
McLeod will be among the starters returning, along with leading scorer and senior Conner Eckler.
Mark Twain returns a total of six seniors to this year's team.
"Yeah, I like to lead," McLeod said. "We've got a lot of leaders on our team, the whole starting five on varsity. It's nice being surrounded by leaders."
Mark Twain plans on running its offense through its post players -- senior Josh Brothers and sophomore Sam Northcutt.
"Josh Brothers is our post player and he was hurt half of (last) season because of a football injury," Akright said. "He's big and physical and as long as he stays out of foul trouble, he's a problem for most teams in the post because he's so big and physical."
Akright also sees Northcutt taking a step up in his sophomore season.
"Sam started as a freshman, runs cross country and is in great shape," Akright said. "He has a great motor and he never stops and never looks like he's tired. He can play all five spots and was one of our top rebounders last year."
Senior Jaxen Lake returns after dealing with a shoulder and knee injury during the second half of last season.
Seniors Brandon Black and Mason Fullenwider will also get playing time for Mark Twain, as will junior Aydan Dye.
Sophomore James Dotson will utilized in a defensive role.
"There's a main constant to our team," McLeod said. "We lost a couple of players, but I feel like we brought back a lot of our players."
Offensively, Mark Twain improved from averaging 30 points per game during the 2020-21 season to 45 points per game during the 2021-22 season.
"All of our starters come back with Josh healthy and Sam now as a sophomore," Akright said. "We have a lot of guys on the team who can score in different ways. We have a lot of shooters and we have people who can get to the basket."
Dec. 5-10 -- Monroe City Tournament
Dec. 13 -- at Monroe City
Jan. 2-7 -- Clopton Invitational
Jan. 13 -- Wellsville-Middletown
Jan. 16-21 -- Tony Lenzini Tournament
Jan. 27 -- at Marion County
Jan. 31 -- at Wright City
Feb. 7 -- Montgomery County
Feb. 14 -- at North Callaway
