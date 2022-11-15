22-23 Mark Twain boys basketball.JPG

The 2022-23 Mark Twain boys basketball team. Front row left to right: Cayden Davis, Brody Colbert, Keegan Krigbaum, Landon Armour, Kevin Cruz, Jack Dotson, Lukas McLeod, Jaxen Lake, Tanner Engle and Danny Powell. Back row: Aydan Dye, Quinn Eckler, Conner Eckler, Sam Northcutt, Evan Zumwalt, Josh Brothers, Brandon Black, Ean Colbert, Mason Fullenwider, Treyton Clements and Corey Blackwell. Not pictured: Cameron Brothers.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain is looking for a way to close the gap after losing several games by small margins late in the fourth quarter last season.

Mark Twain boys basketball head coach Jared Akright feels like the team can improve upon its 7-17 record during the 2021-22 season and get to double digit wins if it can win close games.

