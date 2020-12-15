CENTER, Mo. — The Mark Twain boys basketball team has paused action and entered a COVID-19 quarantine on Monday.
All practices and games have been canceled this week, with the return date for the Tigers yet to be announced.
Games canceled this week include Tuesday’s game at Monroe City, Thursday’s home game against Palmyra and Friday’s game at Clopton. Monday’s home game against Bowling Green has also been postponed.
No make-up dates for the games postponed have been announced yet.
The Tigers set at a 1-2 record as they temporarily halt basketball activities.
Mark Twain is scheduled to compete in the Clopton Invitational Tournament next month, which runs through Jan. 5-9.