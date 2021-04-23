WELLSVILLE, Mo. — The Mark Twain baseball team traveled to Wellsville-Middletown on Thursday and fell 15-5.
Chase Lake started the game for the Tigers and went 2.2 innings with two earned runs allowed. He was relieved by Jackson Jung for an inning and Aydan Dye for 0.2 inning.
Jung went 1-for-2 with a walk and run scored. Chase Haner went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Dawson Talbott went 1-for-2 with a run sored. Payton Hawkins went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.
Mark Twain (1-10) faced Wright City on Friday and will host Highland on Monday.