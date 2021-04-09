BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Mark Twain got an early lead but was unable to hold on as Bowling Green defeated the Tigers 10-7 at Bowling Green High School on Friday.
The Tigers got a one-run lead in the first inning and added to it when Jackson Jung hit a leadoff double in the third inning and was driven in by a Chase Haner double.
Mark Twain starting pitcher Chase Lake was the losing pitcher after going 4.1 innings with three strikeouts.
Jung, Haner and Braden Wisdom, Spencer Turnbull and Tyler Mickels each had two hits for Mark Twain.
Mark Twain (0-6) will host Silex (1-4) in its next game on Friday.