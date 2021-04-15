VANDALIA, Mo. — Mark Twain snapped a eight-game losing streak on Thursday, defeating Van-Far 11-9 to give the Tigers the first win of the season.
Van-Far had a 4-0 lead going into the fifth inning. The Tigers cut their lead in half when Chase Haner hit a two-RBI double.
Mark Twain would not be finished with Payton Hawkins singling another run home and Chase Haner scoring on a wild pitch to tie the game during the Tigers fifth-inning rally.
The Tigers then would take the lead when Hawkins scored on a wild pitch. Landon Moss hit an RBI single, which gave Mark Twain a 6-4 lead.
Mark Twain added five more runs in the sixth inning, with Hawkins coming through with an RBI single and Moss connecting with a two-RBI hit.
Mark Twain (1-8) will host North Callaway (2-6) on Monday at 5 p.m. in the Tigers next game.