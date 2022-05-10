CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain lost a baseball doubleheader against two teams at home on Monday.
Louisiana defeated Mark Twain 13-0 in Monday's first game.
Jackson Jung started against Louisiana and went two innings with four earned runs allowed; while going 0-for-1 with a walk at the plate. Chase Haner went 1-for-2 with a double.
Montgomery County defeated the Tigers 7-4 in Monday's second game.
The Tigers used five different pitchers against Montgomery County, with Cameron Misner getting the start.
Jung went 3-for-4 with a triple, run, stolen base and two RBIs in the second game. Haner went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk.
Mark Twain (6-7) will play its final game of the regular season on Thursday at North Callaway (10-10), with first pitch at 5 p.m.
The Tigers will take on Monroe City (4-9) in the first round of the Class 3 District 6 Tournament at South Shelby High School on Friday at 4 p.m.
