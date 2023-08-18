2023 MT softball.JPG

The 2023 Mark Twain softball team. Front row left to right: Emberly Lane, Maureen Bair, Morgan Tarpein, Alexis Henderson and Ava McKinney. Middle row: Riley Dotson, Amaris Melvin, Lauren Haley-Clark, Bronwyn Harding, Randi Harris and Alyia Cowan. Back row: Shaelyn Shepherd, Ella Moss, Alyvia Paxton, Adalynne Means, Taylor Martin, Maylie Boling, Emma Conrad, Hope Blackwell and Joy Kuhlman.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain moves forward to the 2023 season with a softball team consisting mostly of underclassmen.

The Lady Tigers have just three juniors and three seniors on its roster, meaning youth will be counted on to contribute this season.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.