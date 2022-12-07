Black MCT.jpg

Mark Twain’s Brandon Black (30) handles the ball against Louisiana during the opening round of the 98th Annual Monroe City basketball tournament on Monday. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Oddly enough, Mark Twain and Paris found themselves playing against each other in both the girls and boys consolation semifinals on Wednesday.

Paris defeated Mark Twain 26-20 in the girls consolation semifinal.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.