MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Oddly enough, Mark Twain and Paris found themselves playing against each other in both the girls and boys consolation semifinals on Wednesday.
Paris defeated Mark Twain 26-20 in the girls consolation semifinal.
Updated: December 7, 2022 @ 11:46 pm
Lady Coyotes freshman Reese Sutton led the way in scoring with 11 points.
Lady Tigers junior Taylor Martin scored a team-high nine points.
Paris (2-2) will play in the girls consolation final at 6 p.m. on Friday at the middle school gym.
Mark Twain defeated Paris 53-25 in the boys consolation semifinal.
Tigers senior Conner Eckler scored a team-high 16 points, while Josh Brothers added 10 points.
Coyotes junior Evin Riechmann led his team with six points.
Mark Twain (3-2) will play in the boys consolation final at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the middle school gym.
