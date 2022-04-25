LOUISIANA, Mo. -- Monroe City had a successful day at the Cunningham Invitational at Louisiana High School on Friday, with the boys team placing second and the girls team placing third.
Mark Twain had its girls team place third and boys team place fourth.
Monroe City senior Emmalee Williams set a new school record in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:20.25, which had stood since 1988.
Monroe City junior Cameron Jones won the boys 100 and 200-meter dashes.
Monroe City sophomore Waylon DeGrave won the boys long jump and triple jump.
Mark Twain saw Jordan Ball win the girls 400-meter dash, Matera Ellis win the girls 1,600-meter dash, Sam Northcutt win the boys 1,600-meter run, the girls 4x100 team place first and the boys 4x800 team place first.
Mark Twain had its girls 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800-meter relay teams place second. The boys 4x400 team also placed second.
Autumn Armour placed second in the girls long jump, Lukas McLeod placed second in the boys 400-meter dash and Brandon Black placed second in the 3,200-meter run.
Both Mark Twain and Monroe City are back in action on Monday at the Monroe City Invitational, which starts at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.