PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — The Marion County girls basketball team won its season opener over North Shelby 57-52 at Marion County High School on Tuesday.
Olivia Wood led the Lady Mustangs with 17 points. Delaney Straus and Halle Keilholz each scored 11 points.
Marion County (1-0) will play at Community in its next game on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.
