LA PLATA, Mo. — Marion County captured the Class 1 District 11 championship after defeating La Plata 53-48 in the district title game on Friday.
Lady Mustangs senior Delaney Straus led the way in scoring with 28 points, while senior Halle Keilholz added 24 points. Senior Olivia Wood held La Plata’s leading scorer to just six points.
Marion County (20-5) will play Linn County (17-12) in the Class 1 state sectionals on Tuesday, March 1 at 6 p.m. in Salisbury.
