BRASHEAR, Mo. -- Marion County won its first tournament since 2014, with the Lady Mustangs defeating Brashear 61-29 in the Brashear girls basketball tournament championship game on Saturday.
Lady Mustangs senior Riley Donath scored a team-high 17 points. Halle Keilholz racked up 12 points and Delaney Straus added 10 points.
Straus won the tournament MVP and made the All-Tournament Team. Keilholz and Madison Stewart also earned All-Tournament Team honors.
The Marion County boys basketball team won the consolation bracket on Friday night, defeating Bevier 51-36. Freshman Joey Lagemann scored a team-high 20 points and senior Cooper Stotts added 18 points.
Lagemann made the All-Tournament Team.
Marion County (18-4) will play at Canton (14-6) in its next game on Tuesday at 6 p.m., with the boys game to follow.
