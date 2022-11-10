PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- Marion County graduated a group of seniors who brought a ton of success to the girls basketball program.
It included three straight district championship game appearances, a 2021-22 Class 1 District 11 crown with a 21-6 record that culminated with an appearance in the Class 1 state quarterfinals last season.
With the graduation All-State guard Delaney Straus, as well as mainstays Halle Keilholz, Riley Donath, Olivia Wood, Madison Stewart and Karissa Kennedy, Marion County will have to turn the page to a new era this season.
"I think watching (last year's seniors) helped them out a lot, for sure," said Marion County head coach Reed Plunkett. "But I did tell the girls on the first day of practice this is a new story. We are not living in last year's story and we are flipping a page. This team is going to find who they are."
The most experienced returning player is senior guard Tristen Holt, who's defense in the Class 1 state sectional helped limit Linn County standout Morgan Livingston to just six points.
Holt has been part of the last three teams that advanced to at least the district championship game.
"My personal goal is that I would like to go back to the district championship," Holt said. "We set some team goals. We want to see progressions with our attitude throughout the entire season and lots of improvement. We want to see a big improvement by the end of the season."
It will be a different type of team this year, with more forwards and less guards.
The change in personnel has also led to a change in the style of play for Marion County.
"We've got some bigger girls who like to play around the basket, so we are focused on getting them the ball around the basket," Plunkett said. "We've worked on post entries every day because I do think that's going to be key for us to score, versus last year when we shot a ton of 3's. Probably going to shoot a lot less 3's and try to get the ball around the basket more."
Joining Holt at guard is her younger sister, sophomore Riley Holt, who had some varsity experience last year.
Coach Plunkett has spoken with Tristen Holt about becoming a team leader, a role that she's embraced.
"I want to say stepping up would be me," Holt said about replacing the leadership of six graduating players. "I'm coming in with a lot of playing experience. My little sister, Riley Holt, got a lot of playing time last year. So I think we are goign to be the guards this year."
Junior Shayleigh Whetstone will have a bigger role this season after receiving limited varsity playing time.
"(Whetstone) hasn't played much, but she's been in the program and has been great in practice in past years," Plunkett said. "She's improved and knows what we expect and knows what we do day in and day out. We are looking for her to step into a leadership role and she's done well."
Sophomore forwards Sam Kindhart and Grace Jensen-Page figure to be in the mix, with Jensen-Page measuring in at 6' 1".
Freshmen Kennedy Hathaway and Aylah Pollard will get an opportunity for significant playing time as well.
"I've got some freshmen coming in that are hungry," Plunkett said. "Kennedy Hathaway and Aylah Pollard played over the summer and did some really good stuff for us. Offensively, those two girls are a threat."
With the inexperience, Plunkett is hoping for the team to improve daily and stay competitive.
"We are learning how to play defense and how we play together as a team and have a great effort and attitude," Plunkett said. "If they carry that over and that continues and I really think it will with this group -- come January or February we are going to look a lot different than we do in November."
2022-23 Schedule
Nov. 16 -- Marion County Jamboree
Nov. 18 -- at Paris
Nov. 22 -- at North Shelby
Nov. 29 -- Community
Dec. 1 -- Bevier
Dec. 5-10 -- Monroe City Tournament
Dec. 15 -- Green City
Dec. 16 -- at Scotland County
Dec. 19 -- at La Plata
Jan. 3 -- Brashear
Jan. 6 -- at Novinger
Jan. 9 -- Wellsville-Middletown
Jan. 10 -- at Bucklin with Macon County
Jan. 12 -- at Madison
Jan. 16-21 -- North Shelby Tournament
Jan. 24 -- Atlanta
Jan. 27 -- Mark Twain
Jan. 30 -- at Knox County
Feb. 4 -- Silex
Feb. 6-11 -- Brashear Tournament
Feb. 14 -- Canton
