22-23 MarionCo girls basketball.JPG

The 2022-23 Marion County girls basketball team. Front row left to right: Kalyn Dowell, Sam Kindhart, Riley Holt, Tristen Holt and Mya Mock. Back row: Alyssa Lee, Aylah Pollard, Grace Jensen-Page, Kennedy Hathaway and Shayleigh Whetstone.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- Marion County graduated a group of seniors who brought a ton of success to the girls basketball program.

It included three straight district championship game appearances, a 2021-22 Class 1 District 11 crown with a 21-6 record that culminated with an appearance in the Class 1 state quarterfinals last season.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.