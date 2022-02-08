SILEX, Mo. -- The Marion County girls basketball team defeated Silex 52-50 on the road Tuesday night.
Lady Mustangs senior Delaney Straus scored a team-high 27 points, while senior Halle Keilholz added 18 points.
Marion County (16-4) will play at Knox County in its next game on Monday, Feb. 14, and then play at Canton (14-6) in its next game on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.
Marion County fell to Silex 67-40 in the boys game with freshman Joey Lagemann scoring 15 points and sophomore Wyatt Goldinger adding 11 points.
The Mustangs (5-14) will play at Canton (6-14) in its next game on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
